netboard.me

Craft interactive pages using content from popular teacher tools alongside your materials

Collect and organize various learning materials, games, and quizzes to share them with your students and enrich your digital classroom

Let AI do the routine work — right on your pages

Switch to an organization account to work with groups, classes or an institution

Efficient online teaching tool, offering a streamlined experience for educators and students in the digital learning environment

General workflow:

1

Register and manage students and other teachers.
No emails required.

2

Gather and share education materials with your students.

3

Enable your students to create own pages, vote and comment on liked pages.

4

Create study groups and publish pages to groups libraries.

5

Students will see pages published to their groups and will be updated on changes.

6

Enable collaborative work allowing students to publish own pages to the group.

See how to:

  • Organize different content

    Combine images, links, documents, videos and other Web content on the single Web page

  • Edit a page

    Organize it in the way you like

  • Personalize a page

    Create the theme, using own photos and pictures in the design

  • Add Quizzes

    Create quizzes and add them to your pages

Add new content from any web page in a single click using browser extension for Google Chrome or Firefox

Build a trusted environment

Control who can collaborate with your students:

1

Establish a friendship with other organization accounts to enable students collaboration.

2

Only friendly organizations teachers and students can collaborate with your students.

3

Control the level of access for each friendly organization.

4

Create cross-organizations groups and groups libraries.

5

Build you own trusted collaboration network.

Our pricing

netboard.me

Try Premium Features Free for 1 Week — No Credit Card Required!

* Excludes video/audio uploads. Use "Try Now" on the Premium plan to try these features.
Try Premium Now

Choose a subscription plan for netboard.me services

Free
$ 0.00
  • Unlimited number of netboards
  • Share up to 3 private netboards
  • Unlimited number of learning games
  • Unlimited number of learning cards
  • Create up to 5 cards with AI each month
  • Try out how the quizzes work
  • No ability to upload video or audio
  • No student accounts included
  • No AI tools
Free
Start now for Free!
Premium - Personal
from$ 4.59monthly
  • Unlimited number of netboards
  • Unlimited private netboard sharing
  • Unlimited number of learning games
  • Unlimited number of learning cards
  • Create up to 1000 cards with AI each month
  • Unlimited number of quizzes
  • Use AI tools
  • Includes 40 student accounts to organize a classwork
  • Upload video (up to 500Mb) and audio files (all users)
  • Group, organize and manage your netboards using collections
  • Schedule posts, tabs, and sections for automatic publishing
  • Other users can send you direct messages, with photos, videos, documents and audio
  • Accept or reject comments and posts before they are published online
  • LMS integration support
Try now Buy now
Premium
from$ 7.49monthly
  • Unlimited number of netboards
  • Unlimited private netboard sharing
  • Unlimited number of learning games
  • Unlimited number of learning cards
  • Create up to 1000 cards with AI per teacher each month
  • Unlimited number of quizzes
  • Use AI tools
  • Upload video (up to 500Mb) and audio files (all users)
  • Group, organize and manage your netboards using collections
  • Schedule posts, tabs, and sections for automatic publishing
  • Other users can send you direct messages, with photos, videos, documents and audio
  • Accept or reject comments and posts before they are published online
  • LMS integration support
Choose your plan based on the number of student and teacher accounts, as well as the payment period:
Buy now

Looking for something special? Contact our Sales team and get a quote.

* VAT is not included in the price. It will be calculated depending on your country during checkout.

** You will be charged in your local currency (e.g., Euros, Canadian Dollars, etc.) if supported by our billing provider. In this case you will also be invoiced in your local currency. Start the checkout to see the price in your local currency.

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