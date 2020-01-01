netboard.me

See how to:

  • Organize different content

    Combine images, links, documents, videos and other Web services on the single Web page

  • Create a page

    Use your own content or pull the content from the Web

  • Edit a page

    Organize it in the way you like

  • Personalize a page

    Create the theme, using own photos and pictures in the design

Add new content from any web page in a single click using browser extension for Google Chrome or Firefox

Two types of Free Accounts

Tutoring and education case

General workflow:

1

Register and manage students and other teachers.
No emails required.

2

Gather and share education materials with your students.

3

Enable your students to create own pages, vote and comment on liked pages.

4

Create study groups and publish pages to groups libraries.

5

Students will see pages published to their groups and will be updated on changes.

6

Enable collaborative work allowing students to publish own pages to the group.

Build Trusted Environment

Control who can collaborate with your users:

1

Establish a friendship with other organization accounts to enable users collaboration.

2

Only friendly organizations users can collaborate with your users.

3

Control the level of access for each friendly organization.

4

Create cross-organizations groups and groups libraries.

5

Build you own trusted collaboration network.

