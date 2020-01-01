See how to:
-
Organize different content
Combine images, links, documents, videos and other Web services on the single Web page
-
Create a page
Use your own content or pull the content from the Web
-
Edit a page
Organize it in the way you like
-
Personalize a page
Create the theme, using own photos and pictures in the design
Add new content from any web page in a single click using browser extension for Google Chrome or Firefox
Tutoring and education case
General workflow:
Register and manage students and other teachers.
No emails required.
Gather and share education materials with your students.
Enable your students to create own pages, vote and comment on liked pages.
Create study groups and publish pages to groups libraries.
Students will see pages published to their groups and will be updated on changes.
Enable collaborative work allowing students to publish own pages to the group.
Build Trusted Environment
Control who can collaborate with your users:
Establish a friendship with other organization accounts to enable users collaboration.
Only friendly organizations users can collaborate with your users.
Control the level of access for each friendly organization.
Create cross-organizations groups and groups libraries.
Build you own trusted collaboration network.